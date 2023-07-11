Demi Lovato Is Teaming Up With This Rock God For Her Next Single

The rock version of her biggest hits were first heard on Demi's HOLY FVCK tour last year. Amid the setlist of new rock offerings, the singer threw in some of her classic pop bangers and updated them to fit their return-to-rock era. “I saw [my fans] rocking out to it, and it just brought a lot of joy to my heart,” Demi told Billboard of "Heart Attack." They continued, “I wouldn’t have believed that I would be re-recording this song for a 10 year anniversary because it was that special. But being able to see it from that perspective today is really exciting to me.”

Earlier this year, Demi released another rock anthem for the Scream VI soundtrack called "Still Alive." In the accompanying music video, Demi goes "to hell and back" as she faces off against the iconic horror movie villain, begging, "Give me something to sink all my teeth in. Eat the devil and spit out my demons."