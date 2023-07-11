EarthGang Gets Stamp Of Approval From Adam Sandler For 'Bobby Boucher' Song

Adam Sandler is a longtime rap fan so his support for the record must mean everything to the duo. Sandler has starred in films alongside several rappers-turned-actors including Queen Latifah (Hustle), Nelly (The Longest Yard), RZA and Eminem (Funny People).



"Video was a blast to make and [love emoji] to all the Fans that came out. Y’all are the best," EarthGang wrote in a social post after the video dropped.



The song comes straight off Olu and WowGr8's upcoming project R.I.P. Human Art. It'll serve as their latest body of work following their sophomore LP Ghetto Gods, which features collaborations with Dreamville founder J. Cole, J.I.D., Future, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon and more. EarthGang's new single also arrived right before they announced their upcoming tour dates with Genesis Owusu in Australia. The guys plan trek down under in December. Check out all the dates and watch their "Bobby Boucher" video below.