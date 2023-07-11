EarthGang Gets Stamp Of Approval From Adam Sandler For 'Bobby Boucher' Song
By Tony M. Centeno
July 11, 2023
EarthGang got the biggest co-sign ever on their new song "Bobby Boucher" from the Waterboy himself.
On Monday, July 10, Adam Sandler took the time out to shout out the Dreamville duo after they dropped the video for "Bobby Boucher" featuring Benji and Spillage Village. Sandler took to Twitter to show some love to the Waterboy-inspired track, which dropped on July 7. The visuals look like they could've been directed by Sandler himself. All the nods to the film, from the wrestling show Boucher loved down to the guy who yelled 'You Can Do It,' are on point.
"Yo EARTHGANG! Singing along with you! Love, Bobby B," Sandler tweeted.
Yo EARTHGANG! Singing along with you! Love, Bobby B https://t.co/LD6c7VfXD3— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 10, 2023
Adam Sandler is a longtime rap fan so his support for the record must mean everything to the duo. Sandler has starred in films alongside several rappers-turned-actors including Queen Latifah (Hustle), Nelly (The Longest Yard), RZA and Eminem (Funny People).
"Video was a blast to make and [love emoji] to all the Fans that came out. Y’all are the best," EarthGang wrote in a social post after the video dropped.
The song comes straight off Olu and WowGr8's upcoming project R.I.P. Human Art. It'll serve as their latest body of work following their sophomore LP Ghetto Gods, which features collaborations with Dreamville founder J. Cole, J.I.D., Future, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon and more. EarthGang's new single also arrived right before they announced their upcoming tour dates with Genesis Owusu in Australia. The guys plan trek down under in December. Check out all the dates and watch their "Bobby Boucher" video below.