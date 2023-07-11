Eem Triplin Enlists DJ Dahi For His Self-Produced 'STILL PRETTY' EP

It's been a big year for Eem Triplin. When he was 18, Triplin's knack for production caught the attention of rapper $NOT, who recruited him to produced popular tracks like "Revenge," "Benzo," and "Davanti." He first gained notoriety as a rapper following the release of his "AWKWARD FREESTYLE" last year. Triplin continued to drop other singles like "JUST FRIENDS," "LOUIE V," and "LET YOU KNOW" with $NOT.



Eem Triplin's music has gotten him opportunities to open up for Lucki and $NOT's during their previous, respective tours. He's also been welcomed on stages like Rolling Loud Germany and Portugal along with other events like Clout Festival and Splash! Festival. He's set to perform at Rolling Loud in Miami this month and Made In America Festival in September.



Listen to his new STILL PRETTY EP and catch his recent music video for "WALKED IN" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

