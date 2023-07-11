Florida Japanese Steakhouse Closes After Customers Test Positive For Meth

A Japanese steakhouse in Florida is shutting down after several diners tested positive for methamphetamine last month. According to WFLA, the owners of Nikko Japanese Steak House in Pace announced the closure weeks after an investigation by the Santa Rose County Sheriff's Office found some of the restaurant's soy sauce was contaminated.

Seven people were rushed to the hospital after eating at the restaurant on June 9, kicking off the investigation. Deputies tested two soy sauce bottles and unopened packets of soy sauce, and they came back positive for meth. Reporters said the patrons were later released from the hospital.

Several employees also told investigators a co-worker was acting erratically the same day customers got sick. They also speculated the worker contaminated the food, but there was no evidence to back up these claims. Ultimately, no one was arrested or charged due to a lack of "witness observations and surveillance footage," an investigator report states.

The restaurant apologized to customers about the incident and was cleared to reopen following the investigation. That wasn't enough to salvage their reputation, according to the business owners in a Facebook statement posted on Friday, July 7:

"After more than ten years of serving the Pace community, we have decided to close Nikko Japanese Steakhouse. On June 10th, we heard, just like many of you did, of people being injured after eating at our restaurant. From the moment the story broke, we cooperated with authorities and all licensing agencies. It was determined by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office that there was nothing linking the restaurant to the accusations, and after a clear survey by the health department, we re-open our doors. We are so thankful to our regulars who came back to support us, unfortunately it just wasn’t enough to keep the doors open. Since then, we have been brutally harassed, daily, by various media outlets, who have slandered and defamed every aspect of our business. We have been investigated, searched, and questioned while fully cooperating at all times. That’s all we could do.

Today, a family owned and operated business is closed, 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media. We are heartbroken, but were unable to sustain the cost to stay open, when it seemed that every day, a local news outlet wanted to find something else to report on. We have had the news at our place of business, called on our phones and have been harassed at our personal homes, it’s all just been too much. Thank you for your years of loyal patronage, for letting us celebrate your special occasions at our hibachi tables and for loving us through so many life changes, and even a global pandemic. Please, respect our privacy as we try to recover and figure out what our future holds. We will fondly remember our times together."