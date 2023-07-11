Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Reveals Release Date Of Solo Album

Foo Fighters' guitarist Chris Shiflett plans to release his latest solo album, Lost at Sea, very soon! The musician spoke with Consequence of Sound about the upcoming project and commented on the recording process of his latest single "Damage Control," that features a guitar line inspired by The Clash.

“I’m playing the Clash-y stab guitar line and then you have Charlie Worsham with the acoustic guitar and banjo and Nate Ketterlee bringing the spooky sound effects. I don’t think I referenced my musical inspiration to the other fellas when we recorded basic tracks but that’s kind of the beauty of it all — we’re all hearing it differently and I didn’t wanna overly influence what they did.”

Shiflett has already dropped a few singles off of the album as the release date quickly approaches. Lost at Sea will feature previously released tracks, "Dead and Gone," "Black Top White Lines," and "Damage Control," as well as unreleased tracks, "Overboard," "Weigh You Down," "Burn the House Down," "Where’d Everybody Go?" "I Don’t Trust My Memories Anymore," "Carrie Midnight Texas Queen," and last but not least, "Parties." The project is the artist's first solo album release since 2019’s Hard Lessons. Shiflett continues to tour with Foo Fighters as he perfects and finalizes his record.

Fans can look forward to the release of Lost at Sea on October 20th, and can listen to "Damage Control" on Youtube now!