Gigantic California Redwood Tree Swallows Tourist's Car In Viral Video

A family of tourists traveling through the Avenue of the Giants in Humboldt County recently attempted to drive their car through a giant redwood tree, and things did not go as planned. The tree, known as The Shrine Drive-Thru Tree, is a popular destination among tourists. Visitors are (usually) able to drive right through the gigantic tree trunk, with a few exceptions.

Video footage captured by a park visitor shows the driver slowly inching through the tree trunk in a Nissan Armada, when all of a sudden, the car is unable to move. In the matter of a few seconds, the family is stuck inside of the tree. The driver puts his foot on the gas and nervously maneuvers the rest of the way out, clapping when the car is free.