Gigantic California Redwood Tree Swallows Tourist's Car In Viral Video
By Logan DeLoye
July 11, 2023
A family of tourists traveling through the Avenue of the Giants in Humboldt County recently attempted to drive their car through a giant redwood tree, and things did not go as planned. The tree, known as The Shrine Drive-Thru Tree, is a popular destination among tourists. Visitors are (usually) able to drive right through the gigantic tree trunk, with a few exceptions.
Video footage captured by a park visitor shows the driver slowly inching through the tree trunk in a Nissan Armada, when all of a sudden, the car is unable to move. In the matter of a few seconds, the family is stuck inside of the tree. The driver puts his foot on the gas and nervously maneuvers the rest of the way out, clapping when the car is free.
SF Gate mentioned that there are signs posted outside of the tree that detail its dimensions (7 feet by 7 feet) to help tourists avoid damage to their vehicles. Shrine Drive-Thru Tree Auto Park & Gift Shop owner Jim Allmon noted that the tree is a whopping 175 feet tall. The opening that people drive through was naturally carved by "a fire that burned out the inside" years ago. He explained that people who leave with a damaged vehicle typically experience issues with their mirrors, but know that the incident was entirely their fault.
“People don’t complain to me. They know it was their fault. People will come up to me and ask for duct tape." Travelers with larger vehicles looking to avoid the possibility of damage can also visit The Chandelier Tree located in Leggett. The Chandelier Tree has a more spacious, carved-out tunnel than the Shrine Drive-Thru Tree.