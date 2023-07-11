Husband Arrested For Alleged Hit-And-Run Murder Of His Wife

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the June 25th hit-and-run death of a woman in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested 47-year-old Tony James McClelland, the husband of the victim, 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland, in connection with her murder.

Angela McClelland's body was found on the side of the road off Highway 137 near the intersection of Legend and Killian Roads in Fort Ripley Township. Investigators said she had been hit by a car and have been working to identify the suspect for the past two weeks.

"Investigators from Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, [Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension], and the State Patrol began developing leads and worked throughout the last two weeks following up on interviews and gathering pieces of evidence to bring this arrest today," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Officials did not provide a motive for the murder or any details about they identified Tony McClelland as the suspect.

He was taken to Crow Wing County Jail and booked on charges of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.