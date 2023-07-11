Jack Harlow Reacts To Stunning Wax Figure: 'Looks Just Like Me'

"Damn! Wow … he's just beautiful, Jesus. That is crazy. Is this mine? Everything just looks like he's about to come to life," Jack Harlow said about the figure. "Way, way exceeded my expectations. I was worried I was going to see him and be like, 'OK, this is funny because it’s an attempt,' but it looks just like me for real."



According to the famed wax museum, it took about six months and 20 studio artists to create Harlow's wax figure in London. The ivory suit was originally crafted Musika New York, led by designer Aleks Musika. Harlow and his close circle celebrated the debut of his wax figure in Las Vegas before he hit the stage at Zouk Nightclub during Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Weekend.



“Jack Harlow’s new figure is a perfect addition to our museum,” said Linsey Stiglic, Marketing Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “His confidence, humor, and of course, music is admired by all and we’re so thrilled to welcome him to our Las Vegas attraction.”



Check out more shots of Jack Harlow's wax figure below.