Latest On Michael Irvin's Civil Case, NFL Network Status

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's civil lawsuit against Marriott and several employers and his NFL Network suspension, both of which stem from an incident that took place during the week of Super Bowl LVII, are ongoing, Front Office Sports reported on Tuesday (July 11).

Irvin was initially pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage after the allegations were made public after a Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel employee accused the former Dallas Cowboys star of harassment. The employee, who is referred to as 'Jane Doe' in the civil case filed in Maricopa County, continues to stand by her allegations, despite multiple witnesses denied them.

“[Jane Doe] admits she reported to security and management personnel of the hotel that Irvin made inappropriate sexual comments to her, exhibited aggressive body language toward her, and said that he would come back to find her again in the next few evenings,” lawyers representing Marriott and the woman wrote via Front Office Sports.

Representatives for the woman and hotel refuted all of Irvin's claims, which included that "no harassment, assault or inappropriate conduct occurred during this brief interaction." Irvin's ongoing lawsuit against Marriott and several employees is the third against the hotel since he was evicted.

In April, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News had reported that Irvin "remains suspended" and wouldn't be part of the NFL Network's 2023 NFL Draft coverage.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” said Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, in a statement obtained by the Dallas Morning News at the time.

The 57-year-old later filed a a $100 million lawsuit against a woman who he claims made false accusations about his conduct that could have potentially ruined his career, TMZ Sports reported at the time, but his ongoing absence could possibly suggest that NFL media believes there is some merit to the claims against him. Irvin's lawsuit, which was obtained by the website after being filed on February 9, claimed that Irvin was a victim of a potential "cancel culture" scheme concocted by the woman.

"Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences," the lawsuit stats via TMZ Sports. "Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League."

Witnesses backed Irvin's previous claim that he "casually exchanged pleasantries" with the accuser and "shook hands" as they departed. The legendary former Cowboys receiver said he returned to the hotel at which he is staying in Glendale, Arizona, after having dinner and drinks with former teammate Michael Brooks.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told the Dallas Morning News in a phone interview from Arizona on February 8. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”

Irvin, who also makes appearances on ESPN and was scheduled to be a guest on First Take alongside hosts Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith before being pulled, had previously appeared in NFL Network's coverage of the annual Super Bowl Opening Night ceremony on February 6 before being approached by NFL Media officials regarding the incident off-air. A Glendale Police Department spokesperson and officials from other local police agencies said they weren't unaware of any reported incident involving Irvin, who said there was "absolutely was no sexual wrongdoing" during the encounter.