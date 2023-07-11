One Michigan City Named Among The Most Unhealthy Places To Live In America

America has many great qualities, but among those least favorable are high obesity rates among children and adults. A Harvard study mentioned that two out of every three adults living in the United States are currently obese. The study concluded that if Americans continue a steady incline in obesity rates (as they have since 2003), then half of the country's population will be obese by the year 2030.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the unhealthiest city in all of Michigan is Detroit, receiving low scores for food, healthcare, fitness, and green space.

Here's what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the healthiest and unhealthiest cities across the country:

"In order to identify the overall healthiest cities in the U.S., WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: 1) Health Care, 2) Food, 3) Fitness and 4) Green Space. Our sample considers only the city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area. We evaluated the four dimensions using 43 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

