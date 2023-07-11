Police Line-Of-Duty Deaths Plummet In First Half Of 2023

A new report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows the number of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty plummeted in the first half of 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2023, 52 officers died in the line of duty. That is down 66% from 2022, when 153 officers died. While most of the decrease was due to fewer deaths from COVID-19, the report noted that firearm deaths were down 24%, and traffic fatalities were down by 63%.

The report said the firearms were the leading cause of death, with 25 officers suffering fatal gunshot wounds.

"There is no good news in reporting the death of even a single police officer," said the memorial fund's interim CEO, Bill Alexander. "Yet based on this preliminary data, we are cautiously optimistic that conditions may be improving for our law enforcement professionals who willingly put themselves at risk to serve and protect."