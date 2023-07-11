Popular Eatery Named Colorado's 'Can't-Miss' Restaurant

The United States is home to thousands of amazing restaurants and eateries, but some places carve out their own national reputation. These joints earned plenty of good will and praise from both locals, tourists, and culinary experts thanks to their unique quirks and delicious offerings.

If you're looking to add more restaurants to your bucket list, 24/7 Wall St. released a list of every state's "can't-miss" restaurant. Here's how they determined their picks:

"24/7 Tempo consulted reviews on Yelp, Trip Advisor, and Zagat, as well as numerous roundups of iconic and/or important restaurants from a wide range of online publications, including Food & Wine, Eater, Thrillist, the Travel Channel, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous city- and state-specific sites. We also studied menus and historical information on restaurant websites, making the final choice editorially based on all these sources."

According to writers, The Fort is the one restaurant you have to check out in Colorado! Here's why:

"An adobe castle inspired by historic Bent’s Fort in southeastern Colorado and opened in 1963, The Fort features what it calls “new foods of the Old West.” That means buffalo steaks and ribs, elk medallions, grilled quail — and the notorious Rocky Mountain oysters (small pieces of deep-fried buffalo testicle, which the restaurant says are one of its most popular appetizers)."

You can find this restaurant at 19192 CO-8 in Morrison.

Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.