Popular Eatery Named Florida's 'Can't-Miss' Restaurant

The United States is home to thousands of amazing restaurants and eateries, but some places carve out their own national reputation. These joints earned plenty of good will and praise from locals, tourists, and culinary experts thanks to their unique quirks and delicious offerings.

If you're looking to add more restaurants to your bucket list, 24/7 Wall St. released a list of every state's "can't-miss" restaurant. Here's how they determined their picks:

"24/7 Tempo consulted reviews on Yelp, Trip Advisor, and Zagat, as well as numerous roundups of iconic and/or important restaurants from a wide range of online publications, including Food & Wine, Eater, Thrillist, the Travel Channel, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous city- and state-specific sites. We also studied menus and historical information on restaurant websites, making the final choice editorially based on all these sources."

According to writers, Joe's Stone Crab is the one restaurant you have to check out in Florida! Here's why:

"Sweet, meaty stone crab claws are Florida’s most famous seafood offering, and Joe’s founder Joseph Weiss was the first restaurateur to serve them, starting in 1921. There’s a full menu of other fish and shellfish now, as well as a selection of meats and poultry, but in stone crab season — mid-October to mid-May — those claws are what people come here for."