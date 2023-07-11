Popular Eatery Named Washington's 'Can't-Miss' Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

July 11, 2023

Pan fried duck.
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is home to thousands of amazing restaurants and eateries, but some places carve out their own national reputation. These joints earned plenty of good will and praise from locals, tourists, and culinary experts thanks to their unique quirks and delicious offerings.

If you're looking to add more restaurants to your bucket list, 24/7 Wall St. released a list of every state's "can't-miss" restaurant. Analysts consulted several food and travel websites, as well as restaurant menus and history for their picks.

According to writers, Canlis is the one restaurant you have to check out in Washington! Here's why:

"'Hailed by Food & Wine as “one of the 40 most important restaurants in the past 40 years,' this definitively Pacific Northwestern culinary standout has celebrated regional ingredients since its founding in 1950. The cuisine has become more sophisticated over the years, though, and today the restaurant offers only a four-course tasting menu. The particulars might include such choices as smoked celeriac soup with seaweed and plankton, poached Baywater Sweet oysters with charred kohlrabi, black cod with stewed onions and wasabi, and Japanese sweet potato with bee pollen and yuzu sherbet."

You can find this restaurant at 2576 Aurora Ave N in Seattle.

Check out the full list on 247wallst.com.

