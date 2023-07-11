Rick Ross Reveals How Long It Took To Make His $20 Million-Dollar Watch
By Tony M. Centeno
July 11, 2023
Rick Ross is flashing off the newest addition to his jewelry collection that's worth millions.
In a video he posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 10, the MMG founder revealed a brand-new gold wrist watch that's worth $20 million. He was on a FaceTime call with Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo, who sent Ross the lavish watch to try on for the first time. At one point, Rozay provided a close up of the watch as the irreplaceable diamonds and green tsavorites that glistened in the light. The "Outlawz" rapper also revealed that the watch took over three and a half years to complete.
Rick Ross shows off his 1 of 1 Jacob & Co. watch priced at $20 millionpic.twitter.com/nGPUWrKlJT— VIBES UGANDA (@vibesuganda) July 11, 2023
“I’m excited. It’s amazing. And just thanks for getting it to the city for me to try this on,” the rapper said in the video. “From my perspective, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s a beautiful moment. This is an amazing timepiece. It took over three and a half years to collect the stones. These are not emerald green stones. These are Tsavorites.”
Fans of Ross are used to seeing the bawse decked out in expensive jewelry. During his car and bike show last month, Rozay rocked multiple gold and white gold chains as he roamed his Promise Land ranch. Back in March, the artist and entrepreneur debuted a massive gold Jesus piece. The pendant was inspired by a tattoo Ross has on his right leg.
See more shots of Rick Ross' jewelry below.