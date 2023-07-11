Rick Ross Reveals How Long It Took To Make His $20 Million-Dollar Watch

“I’m excited. It’s amazing. And just thanks for getting it to the city for me to try this on,” the rapper said in the video. “From my perspective, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s a beautiful moment. This is an amazing timepiece. It took over three and a half years to collect the stones. These are not emerald green stones. These are Tsavorites.”



Fans of Ross are used to seeing the bawse decked out in expensive jewelry. During his car and bike show last month, Rozay rocked multiple gold and white gold chains as he roamed his Promise Land ranch. Back in March, the artist and entrepreneur debuted a massive gold Jesus piece. The pendant was inspired by a tattoo Ross has on his right leg.



