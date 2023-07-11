Rick Ross Reveals How Long It Took To Make His $20 Million-Dollar Watch

By Tony M. Centeno

July 11, 2023

Rick Ross
Photo: Getty Images

Rick Ross is flashing off the newest addition to his jewelry collection that's worth millions.

In a video he posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 10, the MMG founder revealed a brand-new gold wrist watch that's worth $20 million. He was on a FaceTime call with Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo, who sent Ross the lavish watch to try on for the first time. At one point, Rozay provided a close up of the watch as the irreplaceable diamonds and green tsavorites that glistened in the light. The "Outlawz" rapper also revealed that the watch took over three and a half years to complete.

“I’m excited. It’s amazing. And just thanks for getting it to the city for me to try this on,” the rapper said in the video. “From my perspective, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s a beautiful moment. This is an amazing timepiece. It took over three and a half years to collect the stones. These are not emerald green stones. These are Tsavorites.”

Fans of Ross are used to seeing the bawse decked out in expensive jewelry. During his car and bike show last month, Rozay rocked multiple gold and white gold chains as he roamed his Promise Land ranch. Back in March, the artist and entrepreneur debuted a massive gold Jesus piece. The pendant was inspired by a tattoo Ross has on his right leg.

See more shots of Rick Ross' jewelry below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.