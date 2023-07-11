Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump While Wearing Nothing But Savage X Fenty

July 11, 2023

Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna may be pregnant with her second child, but that's not stopping her from baring it all in the name of Savage X Fenty.

On Monday, July 10, the beloved artist and entrepreneur took to Instagram to debut a series of stunning photos of her rocking the newest additions to her lingerie brand. In the portraits, Riri embraced her baby bump while sporting a fresh set of underwear and matching heels. The soon-to-be mother of two received nothing but praise from artists and fans alike. Busta Rhymes, Dreezy, Maliibu Miitch and more gushed over the photos in the comments.

Rihanna is still going hard for Savage X Fenty even though she no longer serves as the company's CEO. Last month, the billionaire singer stepped down from her position five years after she founded the brand. Rihanna decided to name former Anthropologie Group CEO Hillary Super as the new CEO.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," Rihanna said in a statement. "This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level."

Meanwhile, the Grammy award-winning singer is preparing to welcome her second child with A$AP Rocky. She announced her pregnancy back in February during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

