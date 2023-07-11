SWAT Team Called To Las Vegas Casino After Objects Thrown From Hotel Window

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas after an armed man barricaded himself inside a hotel room with a female hostage.

Officers were called to the hotel just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday (July 11) morning in response to a "domestic disturbance." When deputies went to the room, the man refused to come outside and told the officers that he was armed. Officials said there are no reports of shots fired.

Before the officers arrived, guests reported that somebody threw furniture through a window overlooking the pool. Caesars said that the pool was evacuated and that no guests were injured.

The floor where the incident is taking place has been locked down while officers try to resolve the situation peacefully.

"We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace. Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation," the casino said in a statement.

Officials are unsure of the relationship between the man and the female hostage.

Officers entered the room just before 3 p.m. and took the man into custody. The woman is safe and is with the officers.