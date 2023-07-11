Arizona has plenty of hidden gem destinations and attractions waiting to welcome visitors to a spot away from crowded, tourist-heavy areas, but one spot was recognized as being the best in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the U.S. to find the best hidden gems and under-the-radar destinations that are begging to be explored, compiling a list of the must-visit spot in each state. According to the site: "These hidden gems around the country show a little part of each state's history and are sure to make a memorable experience."

So what is Arizona's best hidden gem?

Goldenfield Ghost Town

Located in Apache Junction, this reconstructed town of the past transports visitors back to the time of the Wild West, with museums and attractions (and even tours of the gold mine) offering plenty of education and entertainment. Here's what the site had to say:

"This reconstructed 1890s town includes gold-mine tours, Old West gunfights, and a history museum. The newest attraction is a zip line, but there [are] tons of other attractions at this hidden gem too. The town is open daily but certain attractions have specific hours."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hidden gems around the country.