While it may seem as though prices continue to rise across the country with no sign of stopping, there are few places scattered across each state where property remains the most affordable. Wether it be proximity to the city, lack of entertainment, etc., something about this location makes the property more affordable than anywhere else in Texas.

According to a list compiled by Homeia, the cheapest place to buy a home in Texas right now is El Paso. It costs an average of $130,900 to purchase property in El Paso, and residents make an average income of $45,031 per year.

Here is what Homeia had to say about the cheapest place to purchase a home in Texas in 2023:

"El Paso is located along the Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico borders and has a population of 683,000. As one of the largest cities in Texas, El Paso is rich in culture, with a diverse art scene and a variety of outdoor activities for people to enjoy, such as the El Paso Zoo, the city’s many beautiful parks, campgrounds, and water sports. The city boasts a low crime rate, making it a family-friendly location to live. The median monthly rent is $790."

For a continued list of the cheapest places to buy property across the Lone Star State visit homeia.com.