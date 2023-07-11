The Complete 'Barbie' Soundtrack Unveiled With More Surprises
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 11, 2023
The full soundtrack for the Barbie movie has been announced and it's as star-studded as you'd expect! This week, the last artist to contribute to Barbie The Album was revealed to be the fabulous Sam Smith! Their song "Man I Am" is set to release the same day as the movie and the soundtrack on Friday, July 21st.
"I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film," Smith said in a heartfelt post to Instagram. "I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig (Barbie's director) to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this. I cannot wait for you to hear what we've created together."
Last week, it was revealed that Billie Eilish would be releasing a song for the soundtrack. "What Was I Made For?" will drop this Thursday, July 13th. Check out the complete track listing below:
- Lizzo - Pink
- Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
- Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua - Barbie World
- Charli XCX - Speed Drive
- Karol G & Aldo Ranks - WATATI
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Tame Impala - Journey To The Real World
- Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken
- Dominic Fike - Hey Blondie
- HAIM - Home
- Sam Smith - Man I Am
- The Kid Laroi - Forever & Again
- Khalid - Silver Platter
- PinkPantheress - Angel
- GAYLE - butterflies
- Ava Max - Choose Your Fighter
- FIFTY FIFTY & Kaliii - Barbie Dreams