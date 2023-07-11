This State Park Was Named Florida's Best Hidden Gem

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2023

Wild Horses at Paynes Prairie State Park in Gainesville, Florida
Photo: Getty Images

People define the term "hidden gem" differently. Typically, such a label is reserved for destinations that have fascinating histories, wonder, and plenty of things to do without worrying about the crowds. With a nation as big as the United States, travelers are almost spoiled for choice at the number of places waiting to be visited.

If you're a traveler seeking these special tourist spots, Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's best hidden gem. This list includes national parks, museums, landmarks, nature preserves, beaches, and many more unforgettable locations.

According to writers, Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park was named Florida's top hidden gem! Here's why it was chosen:

"The 22,000 acres of this park is overrun with alligators, bison, horses, and more than 270 species of birds. You can hike, bike, or horse ride on any of the nine trails. There is also a 50-foot observation tower with a panoramic view of the prairie. The park is open 365 days a year from morning until sundown."

Visitors can also look forward to camping, wildlife viewing, picnics, horseback riding, and learning about the cultural history of the preserve.

Visit rd.com for a continued list of every state's best under-the-radar tourist spots.

