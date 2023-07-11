This Tiny Area Was Named Washington's Best Hidden Gem

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2023

Leather hiking boots walking on mountain trail
Photo: Getty Images

People define the term "hidden gem" differently. Typically, such a label is reserved for destinations that have fascinating histories, wonder, and plenty of things to do without worrying about the crowds. With a nation as big as the United States, travelers are almost spoiled for choice at the number of places waiting to be visited.

If you're a traveler seeking these special tourist spots, Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's best hidden gem. This list includes national parks, museums, landmarks, nature preserves, beaches, and many more unforgettable locations.

According to writers, One Square Inch of Silence was named Washington's top hidden gem! Here's why it was chosen:

"The One Square Inch of Silence is the quietest place on earth. The mossy area was designated on Earth Day 2005 to protect the space from harsh human noise and, instead, highlight the sounds of nature. The area is part of Olympic National Park which is open 24 hours a day year-round, although some roads, campgrounds, and facilities are open seasonally."

You can find this tiny marvel on the Hoh River Trail in Olympic National Park. It's roughly an hour's drive from Forks.

Visit rd.com for a continued list of every state's best under-the-radar tourist spots.

