This Unique Castle Was Named Colorado's Best Hidden Gem

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2023

Bishop's Castle in San Isabel National Forest near Pueblo Colorado
Photo: Getty Images

People define the term "hidden gem" differently. Typically, such a label is reserved for destinations that have fascinating histories, wonder, and plenty of things to do without worrying about the crowds. With a nation as big as the United States, travelers are almost spoiled for choice at the number of places waiting to be visited.

If you're a traveler seeking these special tourist spots, Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's best hidden gem. This list includes national parks, museums, landmarks, nature preserves, beaches, and many more unforgettable locations.

According to writers, Bishop Castle was named Colorado's top hidden gem! Here's why it was chosen:

"This Gothic Colorado castle hides in the foothills of the San Isabel National Forest. It is complete with wrought-iron bridges, stained glass windows, and even a metallic fire-breathing dragon. The best part is that the entire castle was built by one man who gathered and set stones to create it. The castle is 'always open and always free,' according to the website."

You can find this castle at 12705 State Highway 165 in Rye. You can also host wedding ceremonies there.

Visit rd.com for a continued list of every state's best under-the-radar tourist spots.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.