This Unique Castle Was Named Colorado's Best Hidden Gem

People define the term "hidden gem" differently. Typically, such a label is reserved for destinations that have fascinating histories, wonder, and plenty of things to do without worrying about the crowds. With a nation as big as the United States, travelers are almost spoiled for choice at the number of places waiting to be visited.

If you're a traveler seeking these special tourist spots, Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's best hidden gem. This list includes national parks, museums, landmarks, nature preserves, beaches, and many more unforgettable locations.

According to writers, Bishop Castle was named Colorado's top hidden gem! Here's why it was chosen:

"This Gothic Colorado castle hides in the foothills of the San Isabel National Forest. It is complete with wrought-iron bridges, stained glass windows, and even a metallic fire-breathing dragon. The best part is that the entire castle was built by one man who gathered and set stones to create it. The castle is 'always open and always free,' according to the website."