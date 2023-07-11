Tom Holland Reveals What Led Him To Sobriety: 'It Just Really Scared Me'

Tom Holland is opening up about his decision to live a sober life. During a recent interview on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the actor revealed that he got worried he was becoming too dependent on alcohol.

"All I could think about was having a drink. That’s all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, when’s it 12 p.m.?” Holland admitted to host Jay Shetty. "It just really scared me. I just was like, ‘Wow, maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing.’ So I sort of decided to punish myself and say, ‘I’ll do two months off. If I can do two months off, then I can prove to myself that I don’t have a problem.'”

Holland, who regularly makes the internet swoon over his relationship with his girlfriend Zendaya, went on to say, "Two months go by and I was still really struggling. I felt like I couldn’t be social. I felt like I couldn’t go to the pub and have a lime soda. I couldn’t go out for dinner. I was really, really struggling and I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem.”

He decided to set a personal goal of six months without drinking alcohol. “I said to myself, ‘If I can do six months without alcohol, then I can prove to myself that I don’t have a problem.' And by the time I got to June [2022], I was the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I could sleep better. I could handle problems better. Things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter.”

Holland's sober lifestyle even inspired his mother to do the same. “I am delighted that my mom is loving it — she’s also given it up. She’s loving it, and it’s been amazing. I can’t believe the difference that I feel from not drinking. Yeah, I feel amazing.”