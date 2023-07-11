"He wasn't wearing the same clothes," Glass told the jury. "He had on some shorts."



Melly's defense lawyers previously argued that their client wasn't in the car when the shootings happened on October 26, 2018. However, evidence shows that the rapper's mobile device was at the location that night. Last year, it was revealed that Melly called on Fredo Bang to pick him up from the alleged crime scene while Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry took Juvy and Sakchaser's bodies to a hospital in Miramar. During the hearing, Detective Mark Moretti read a text message that Bang sent to the "Mixed Personalities" rapper on the night Melly's friends were murdered.



"Miramar fl 33029 I’m On my way! Right now blood," Bang wrote to Melly.



During a pre-trial conference last year, Fredo Bang invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer specific questions about the case due to attorney-client privilege. Melly is accused of fatally shooting Juvy and Sakchaser in 2018. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.