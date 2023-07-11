Woman Dies After 500-Foot Fall While Free-Solo Climbing At National Park

A 26-year-old woman from Colorado was killed after falling 500 feet while attempting to free-solo climb Ypsilon Mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Authorities said that the woman, who was not identified, was climbing the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge when she lost her grip and fell. A 27-year-old male who was with her called the park rangers, who dispatched the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team to find them.

Due to their remote location, a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base was dispatched to extract the male from the mountain. He was airlifted off the mountain and was unharmed.

The following day, rescuers hiked to the area above Ypsilon Lake and called in a helicopter to airlift her body off the mountain. Her body was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office, which will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause of death.