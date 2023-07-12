$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Colorado: Are You A Winner?

One Coloradan is now $1 million richer as the Powerball jackpot swells to $750 million just in time for Wednesday (July 12)'s drawing. According to the Colorado Lottery, one lucky resident matched five numbers in the Saturday night (July 8) drawing but didn't get the Powerball number necessary to claim the multimillion-dollar prize.

Lottery officials said this $1 million winning ticket was purchased at the Murphy Express in Elizabeth, a small town east of Castle Rock.

As more people rush to secure that life-changing ticket, the Powerball jackpot is reaching historic amounts of money. The fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history, $754.6 million, was claimed earlier this year by a resident in Washington state.

If someone wins the jackpot Wednesday night, it will go down as the seventh-largest in the game's history. The Powerball's website says the cash value of the huge prize is $378.8 million.

Last year, a California resident claimed the biggest Powerball jackpot ever: $2.04 billion. He's since gone on to make some big purchases and got entangled in some legal trouble. Earlier this year, he was accused of stealing the lucky ticket that earned him nearly $1 billion.