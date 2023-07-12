2 Wisconsin Cities Named Among The Top 100 Places To Live In The US In 2023

Two cities in Wisconsin are among the best cities in the country to live in 2023, based on a new report comparing factors like economy, housing, safety, education and amenities.

Livability released its 2023 picks for the 100 best places to live in the U.S. However, major cities and smaller towns were not included on the list as the site only considered cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 because of large metropolitan cities like New York City and Los Angeles, both popular destinations with millions of residents, seeing "a significant exodus" of people moving away. Here's how the site determined its list:

"We partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to select our Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. in 2023. Together we curated our cities based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm taking into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health."

Two Wisconsin cities were chosen as some of the best places to live in the country: Appleton and Madison. Here's what the site had to say:

"Appleton's location in the picturesque Fox River Valley epitomizes Midwestern charm. Appleton is a welcoming and family-friendly city with a strong sense of community, highly-ranked schools and a bustling downtown area that contributes to the area's robust economy."

"Nestled between two lakes and with more than 200 hiking and biking trails, Madison is a natural escape. School spirit runs deep here, and the college town is known for its vibrant arts and music culture, farm-to-table culinary scene and commitment to sustainability."

Check out Livability's full list to see more of the best cities to live in America.