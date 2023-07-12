2023 Emmy Nominations: See The Complete List

The 2023 Emmy Award nominations are in! On Wednesday morning (July 12th), Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma announced the list of nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in a live broadcast.

Beloved dramas like The Last of Us and Succession racked up the most nominations with the latter show earning a whopping 27 nominations for their final season and the former earning 24 nominations. In addition to those two shows, the third most nominated show was The White Lotus, which earned 23 nominations, meaning that all of the most recognized shows came from HBO.

Other drama standouts included Game of Thrones prequel House of The Dragon and Showtime's Yellowjackets. As for comedy, Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and Wednesday are all going head to head.

The 2023 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18th on FOX at 5:00 P.M. PT/ 8:00 P.M. ET. Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominees:

Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Limited Series

“Beef”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Animated Program