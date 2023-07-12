3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Water Storage Tank At Resort

A three-year-old boy died after falling into a water tank during a day camp at Smugglers Notch Resort in Vermont. Authorities said that Tate Holtzman fell into the underground tank near a splash pad at the resort on July 6. The boy was in the water for about ten minutes before a lifeguard found him and pulled him out of the tank.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition for several days. Over the weekend, he was pronounced dead, and the coroner determined he died due to accidental drowning.

The Vermont State Police have not filed any charges in relation to the young boy's death but said the investigation remains ongoing. Officials also noted that the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department for Children and Families have been notified about the death of the young boy.

Smugglers Notch Resort has not commented on the incident.