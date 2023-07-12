6-Year-Old Girl Fights Back Against Attempted Kidnapper: 'I Bit Him'

A 32-year-old man attempted to abduct a 6-year-old girl in South Florida, but she foiled his plans by fighting back. According to WPLG, this crime happened in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood around 8 p.m. on July 6.

Police said the victim just finished playing with her siblings when Leonardo Venegas pulled up to her apartment building in his Range Rover Velar. While the girl was sitting on the steps, the suspect got out of his car and grabbed her by the arm.

But the victim, identified as Lyric, wasn't going to let him take her. She initially pulled away from Venegas, who then picked her up and "began to carry her away," authorities said. That's when the girl reportedly attacked him, forcing him to drop her.

“I bit him,” Lyric later told reporters. “He picked me up and then he slapped me. Then he threw me on the floor and started running.”

After the suspect fled the scene, the little girl ran to her aunt to tell her what happened, according to police. Investigators later checked CCTV footage to find Venegas entered the apartment complex. Police detectives arrested him on Saturday (July 8) for kidnapping and child abuse.