Akon Gifts French Montana A Real Watch After Mistakenly Giving Him Fake One
By Tony M. Centeno
July 12, 2023
Akon has formally made up for the fake watch he gave French Montana all those years ago.
On Tuesday night, July 11, French took to Instagram to post a video of himself receiving a brand-new, authentic watch from Akon. His video shows him and the "Enjoy That" rapper laughing about all the discourse surrounding Kon's previous gift to French. In the caption, the Bronx native told his followers to stop asking Akon about the faux timepiece he gave French a few years ago.
"Stop asking Akon about the watch 😂 he just pulled up on me and gave me another watch lol let’s see if he did right this time," French wrote.
Akon's replacement gift comes just hours after Drink Champs dropped its preview of their episode featuring Akon, in which N.O.R.E. confronts the Konvict Kulture CEO about giving French a new watch. The clip shows Akon explaining how he ended up with the fake watch after he copped two of them during his time on Canal Street in New York City.
“Listen, me and French got got that day,” Akon replied. “I’m the one that lost money. I bought two new watches: one for me and one for [French]."
“Here’s the thing... I didn’t know what a Hublot was," he continued. "I just knew that I liked that. It was a nice watch. So, the dude was selling watches. And I said, ‘Yo, how much is that watch?’ He said, ‘Normally about $15,000 to $20,000. But I got a guy that can get it for us for $5,000."
Akon first opened up about the watch fiasco during an interview The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 last year. Prior to that, French Montana had told the story during his appearance on Drink Champs in 2021. The "Unforgettable" rapper said he understood how Akon got fooled, but was still waiting on him to replace it. Watch Akon explain how he got the fake watch, and see what The Breakfast Club had to say about it below.