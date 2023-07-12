Akon's replacement gift comes just hours after Drink Champs dropped its preview of their episode featuring Akon, in which N.O.R.E. confronts the Konvict Kulture CEO about giving French a new watch. The clip shows Akon explaining how he ended up with the fake watch after he copped two of them during his time on Canal Street in New York City.



“Listen, me and French got got that day,” Akon replied. “I’m the one that lost money. I bought two new watches: one for me and one for [French]."



“Here’s the thing... I didn’t know what a Hublot was," he continued. "I just knew that I liked that. It was a nice watch. So, the dude was selling watches. And I said, ‘Yo, how much is that watch?’ He said, ‘Normally about $15,000 to $20,000. But I got a guy that can get it for us for $5,000."



Akon first opened up about the watch fiasco during an interview The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 last year. Prior to that, French Montana had told the story during his appearance on Drink Champs in 2021. The "Unforgettable" rapper said he understood how Akon got fooled, but was still waiting on him to replace it. Watch Akon explain how he got the fake watch, and see what The Breakfast Club had to say about it below.