Buccaneers Reveal New Iteration Of Iconic Throwback Uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled the newest iteration of their iconic 'creamsicle' uniforms on Wednesday (July 12).

The franchise will wear Florida Orange, red and white uniforms during their Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions on October 15, honoring the uniforms worn during their inaugural season in 1976, according to Buccaneers.com senior writer and editor Scott Smith. The Bucs shared a video featuring Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, as well as several current players, showcasing the new creamsicle uniforms, as well as several photos of quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin wearing the uniforms.

The upcoming Week 6 matchup against Detroit will mark the first time Tampa Bay has worn creamsicle uniforms since 2012, having initially returned them for one game each year beginning in 2009, but stopped the tradition in 2013 as it violated a change in helmet rules.