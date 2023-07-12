California City Named The Healthiest Place To Live In America

Would you consider your city to be a healthy place to live? Wallethub put together a long list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in America based on food, fitness, green space throughout the city, and availability of healthcare. While many California cities made the list, one stood out at the healthiest city to live in all of America.

According to Wallethub, the healthiest city in all of California (and America) is San Francisco. Other California cities that ranked high on the list of the healthiest cities in the country include San Diego, Irvine, Huntington Beach, and Fremont.

Here's what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the healthiest and unhealthiest cities across the country:

"In order to identify the overall healthiest cities in the U.S., WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: 1) Health Care, 2) Food, 3) Fitness and 4) Green Space. Our sample considers only the city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area. We evaluated the four dimensions using 43 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities across the country visit wallethub.com.