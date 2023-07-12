Cardi B Twerks On Grandpa From 'Rugrats' At Kulture's Birthday Party
By Tony M. Centeno
July 12, 2023
Cardi B fans are cracking up over a video of her twerking on a beloved cartoon character.
On Monday, July 10, the Bronx rapper and her husband Offset celebrated their daughter Kulture's birthday at American Dream Mall in New Jersey. The superstar parents treated their five-year-old to a deck-out princess party. In photos Bardi shared on Instagram, fan can see her daughter dressed up in a pink leotard and matching tutu with ballerina-style sandals while she sat at a pink piano. While Kulture and her friends had fun at Nickelodeon Universe, Cardi B had some fun with a familiar cartoon character.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
In a video she posted to her Instagram Stories, Cardi B twerked in front of a statue of Lou Pickles, the grandfather from Nick's signature series "Rugrats." The "Up" rapper can be seen dancing, smacking her booty and demanding bills from Grandpa Lou to the tune of her latest collaboration with FendiDa Rappa "Point Me 2." Before she put the moves on Lou, she wrote a sweet message to Kulture.
"My baby is five🥹….Happy birthday to my pretty princess," she wrote. "It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣..light lil turn up today till the weekend🎉🥳🎈"
Kulture was born in the same year that Cardi B dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy. Since then, Cardi has been hard at work on her sophomore LP, however, it's great to see her shift all of her attention on her first child on her special day.
See more scenes from Kulture's birthday party below.