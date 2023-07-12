Cardi B Twerks On Grandpa From 'Rugrats' At Kulture's Birthday Party

In a video she posted to her Instagram Stories, Cardi B twerked in front of a statue of Lou Pickles, the grandfather from Nick's signature series "Rugrats." The "Up" rapper can be seen dancing, smacking her booty and demanding bills from Grandpa Lou to the tune of her latest collaboration with FendiDa Rappa "Point Me 2." Before she put the moves on Lou, she wrote a sweet message to Kulture.



"My baby is five🥹….Happy birthday to my pretty princess," she wrote. "It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣..light lil turn up today till the weekend🎉🥳🎈"



Kulture was born in the same year that Cardi B dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy. Since then, Cardi has been hard at work on her sophomore LP, however, it's great to see her shift all of her attention on her first child on her special day.



See more scenes from Kulture's birthday party below.

