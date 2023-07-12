Intriguing Team To Be Featured On Next Season Of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

The New York Jets will reportedly be featured on the upcoming season of HBO's annual NFL training camp docuseries Hard Knocks, sources with knowledge of the selection confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (July 12).

"NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force," Schefter tweeted.

The Jets have been the focus of the offseason, having acquired four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, as well as adding several notable free agents. New York is coming off a 7-10 finish in 2022, having missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year, but fielded a young, competitive roster that already faced growing expectations prior to the acquisition of Rodgers.