Janet Jackson & Kendrick Lamar Will Co-Headline ONE Musicfest 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
July 12, 2023
Janet Jackson and Kendrick Lamar will serve as the headliners for this year's ONE Musicfest in Atlanta.
On Wednesday, July 12, the festival's organizers revealed the official lineup and a new location for the 14th annual event. The beloved Queen of Pop, who is currently on her "Together Again Tour," and the pgLang co-founder will share the stage with an array of Hip-Hop and R&B artists. In addition to those two legends, fans can expect to see performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, Bryson Tiller, Tems, Kodak Black, The-Dream, Coi Leray, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Coco Jones, Libianca, El DeBarge and plenty more surprise guests.
“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,” founder of ONE Musicfest J. Carter told RatedRnB. “It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, the festival will also feature rare sets from Nelly, Trina, Uncle Luke, Killer Mike, 8Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Lady of Rage, Too $hort, Kid Capri, Big Daddy Kane and more. ONE Musicfest is set to go down at Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29. Ticket options include General Admission, General Admission PLUS, VIP, Platinum and The Titanium Package. Fans can find tickets on the festival's official website.