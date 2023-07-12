Lil Wayne Says JAY-Z Inspired Him To Ditch The Pen & Freestyle His Verses

“We went in the studio and we did ‘10,000 Bars’ and that was the last time I rapped anything off of a paper," he added.



"10,000 Bars" is a 35-minute track that Wayne dropped in 2002. It was originally released as the final mixtape in the New Orleans rapper's Squad Up series. It's also the final time Wayne ever wrote down his bars. Wayne first opened up about ditching his rhyme books during his appearance on VH1's "Behind The Music" in 2009. However, his appreciation for Hov goes back even further.



Weezy has been a devout fan of JAY-Z and has been blessed to have worked with him on several tracks over the years. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Wayne even admitted that Birdman once criticized him for sounding like the Roc Nation founder.



“When you find a favorite artist, you’re going to start sounding like them,” he said. “It took Birdman and them to pull my ass aside and be like, ‘Bro, I’m tired of every song you doing sounding like damn JAY-Z. You’re not JAY-Z.’”



Watch Lil Wayne talk about JAY-Z's influence below.

