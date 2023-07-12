Happiness is a subjective feeling that can be influenced by a variety of things: access to healthcare and education, proximity to entertainment venues and restaurants, weather and walkability, among others. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself feeling more dejected or sad compared to other cities.

Using data from U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts and AreaVibes, travel.alot.com searched around the country to find the "most miserable" city in each state, with factors like unemployment and poverty rates as well as crime statistics and household income playing a part in which cities were chosen.

According to the report, the most miserable city in all of Missouri is St. Louis. In addition to its determining factors, the report also credits the city's decreasing population — down about 5% since 2010 — as one reason St. Louis claimed the top spot. Here's what the site had to say:

"The median income there is $38,664 and approximately 25% of the population lives below the poverty level. While the city has many amenities and attractions to give it a happier score, it cannot overcome the city's unemployment rate of 7% nor ... [its] crime rate, which is 199% higher than the national average with violent crime rising 373% higher than the national average."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most miserable cities in the country.