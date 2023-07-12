NBA Approves 2 Major Rule Changes For Upcoming 2023-24 Season

The National Basketball Association will implement two major rule changes for the upcoming 2023-24 season following their experimental inclusions during the Summer League last week.

The NBA Board of Governors approved the additions of "an in-game flopping penalty and expanded use of the Coach's Challenge," the league announced in a press release shared on Tuesday (July 11). Both new rules were included during the ongoing NBA 2K24 Summer League tournament on the UNLV campus, as well as the previously held tournaments in Sacramento and Salt Lake City, with the expectation that they would be enacted "on a provisional basis for the exhibitions" and considered to be implemented full-time.