NBA Approves 2 Major Rule Changes For Upcoming 2023-24 Season
By Jason Hall
July 12, 2023
The National Basketball Association will implement two major rule changes for the upcoming 2023-24 season following their experimental inclusions during the Summer League last week.
The NBA Board of Governors approved the additions of "an in-game flopping penalty and expanded use of the Coach's Challenge," the league announced in a press release shared on Tuesday (July 11). Both new rules were included during the ongoing NBA 2K24 Summer League tournament on the UNLV campus, as well as the previously held tournaments in Sacramento and Salt Lake City, with the expectation that they would be enacted "on a provisional basis for the exhibitions" and considered to be implemented full-time.
Both rule changes will be implemented beginning with the 2023-24 NBA season.
The new in-game flopping penalty includes the following per the NBA:
"Under the new rule, when a game official calls a flop – or a physical act that reasonably appears to be intended to cause the officials to call a foul on another player – the offending player will be charged with a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul and the opposing team will be awarded one free throw attempt, which could be attempted by any player who is in the game when the technical foul is assessed. A player will not be ejected from a game based on flopping violations."
The new expanded use of coach's challenge includes the following per the NBA:
"The Coach’s Challenge has been expanded to award teams a second Challenge if their first Challenge is successful.
"A team must continue to use a timeout to trigger a Challenge, which means a team will not be able to use its first or second Challenge unless it still has a timeout available. In addition, a team will continue to retain the timeout used to initiate its first Challenge if the Challenge is successful and did not trigger a mandatory timeout. For game length and game flow reasons, a team will not retain the timeout used to initiate its second Challenge even if the Challenge is successful."
The NBA's Competition Committee, which is comprised of players, coaches, governors, executives, referees and other league representatives, unanimously voted to recommend the new rules to the Board of Governors, according to the press release.