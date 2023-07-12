Happiness is a subjective feeling that can be influenced by a variety of things: access to healthcare and education, proximity to entertainment venues and restaurants, weather and walkability, among others. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself feeling more dejected or sad compared to other cities.

Using data from U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts and AreaVibes, travel.alot.com searched around the country to find the "most miserable" city in each state, with factors like unemployment and poverty rates as well as crime statistics and household income playing a part in which cities were chosen.

According to the report, the most miserable city in all of North Carolina is Rocky Mount. Here's what the site had to say:

"Rocky Mount's population has also been declining since 2010 — by 6%. Of a population of 54,242 residents, 22.4% live below the poverty level. The income per capita is $20,053 and the unemployment rate is at 7.7% which is 65% higher than the national average. ... [Additionally] the crime rate is 43% higher than the national average with a murder rate of 24% per capita."

On the other side of things, Raleigh was recently named one of the happiest cities in the entire country, with several other North Carolina cities also making the list.

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most miserable cities in the country.