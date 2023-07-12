Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In The Entire State

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve them as an entree; this American delicacy is almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with mac n cheese, or fries and dipping sauce ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on your preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders, and will toss them in whichever sauce you desire. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Pennsylvania restaurant that serves chicken tenders better than the rest

According to Eat This Not That, the best chicken tenders served in Pennsylvania can be found at Love & Honey Fried Chicken located in Philadelphia.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state:

"Visitors to Love and Honey consistently rate the chicken as excellent, describing it as golden brown, fried to perfection, and juicy. The tenders are soaked in buttermilk, fried, and drizzled with just a little honey for a salty and sweet combo for your palate. All of the sauces are made from scratch, as are the cookies, sweet potato pie, and cornbread muffins with honey butter."

