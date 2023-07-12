Record-Breaking Temperatures Expected To 'Cook' California In Coming Days

A second heat dome is predicted to hit California in the next few days, bringing "deadly" record breaking temperatures to the region. According to SF Gate, temperatures in Southern California could reach above 120 degrees in extreme cases. Impending highs are expected to exceed those from the previous heat wave that hit The Golden State just over a week ago.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center forecaster Zack Taylor detailed the danger that the heat wave will present to those living in the affected region.

“We have a heat risk index, and it’s forecasting extreme values for many of those hot spots in Southern California, particularly on Sunday. The kind of duration and the intensity we're forecasting is going to be deadly, especially for those who are more vulnerable and who haven’t acclimated to these types of high temperatures.”

SF Gate explained that a "heat dome" is an area of high pressure that "traps the heat near the Earth’s surface." The approaching heat dome is predicted to cover the state on Thursday and Friday with the most intense temperatures expected to be recorded in Las Vegas, breaking the city's previous all-time record of 117 degrees.

Residents located in inland California can expect temperature highs to reach anywhere from 115 to 120 degrees from Friday to Monday. The National Weather Service has already issued an excessive heat warning for Los Angeles County as the rest of the state braces for extreme temperatures.