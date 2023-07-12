Shaquille O’Neal Opens New Restaurant In Illinois Suburb

Shaquille O’Neal just opened a new restaurant in Rosemont on Tuesday, and it's the first one in Illinois! According to WGN9, the first 34 customers to visit Shaq's latest "Big Chicken" establishment were awarded with free chicken sandwiches for a whole year with a limit of one sandwich per week.

Big Chicken is known for delicious menu items ranging from chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches to, you guessed it, CHICKEN salads. Popular sides available at the restaurant include a variety of fries, mac 'n' cheese, and coleslaw. The chicken sandwiches are carefully crafted and named, each featuring a different bold flavor that really puts the "Big" in "Big Chicken."

Shaq started the franchise in 2018 and has since opened restaurants in 14 states including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, and Washington. There are also Big Chicken locations on select Carnival Cruise lines including Mardi Gras, Carnival Radiance, and Carnival Celebration. Interested individuals are also able to order from the one-stop chicken shop online from the comfort of their own homes.

Chicago's Daily Herald mentioned that the ribbon cutting ceremony for the latest Texas location brought in so many people that Rosemont mayor Brad Stephens chose to cancel the event altogether, stating that Shaq would eventually show up at the Illinois location.

"I still think we will get him here at some point. He does pop in from time to time." The new Rosemont Big Chicken location can be found at 9437 West Higgins Road.