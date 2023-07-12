Happiness is a subjective feeling that can be influenced by a variety of things: access to healthcare and education, proximity to entertainment venues and restaurants, weather and walkability, among others. Depending on where you live, you may find yourself feeling more dejected or sad compared to other cities.

Using data from U.S. Census Bureau Quick Facts and AreaVibes, travel.alot.com searched around the country to find the "most miserable" city in each state, with factors like unemployment and poverty rates as well as crime statistics and household income playing a part in which cities were chosen.

According to the report, the most miserable city in all of South Carolina is Sumter. Here's what the site had to say:

"In Sumter, the unemployment rate is more than double the national average at 7.3% and the income per capita is already 25% lower than the national average. More than 20% of the city's population lives below the poverty rate and the median household income is 30% lower than the national income."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most miserable cities in the country. On the other side of things, Charleston was recently named one of the happiest cities in the entire country.