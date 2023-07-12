Sword-Wielding Assailant Scalps Woman's Head While She Was In Park

Authorities in San Diego, California, are searching for a sword-wielding assailant who attacked a woman at a park in the City Heights neighborhood early Tuesday (July 11) morning.

Police said that the woman was sitting on a bench at the park around 1:30 a.m. when she was stabbed and scalped by an unknown man with a sword.

The woman managed to walk to a nearby Starbucks with a 24-hour drive-thru, where people called 911. She was rushed to the hospital. Her condition was not released by authorities.

"Obviously, seeing those kinds of injuries, traumatic for the person receiving it, traumatic for the witnesses who are trying to help her, and for the first responders, they tend to injured people all the time, and it's still unsettling to see those kinds of severe injuries," Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said.

Sharki said that the woman provided a vague description of the suspect.

"The best description we have of the suspect at this point is a younger Black male, 35-ish years old, tall, thin build, wearing blue jeans and waving some kind of a sword," Sharki said.

Sharki asked nearby residents to check their security cameras to see if they had any footage of the possible suspect.

"Anybody driving by who might've seen something, anybody in the neighborhood with a Ring camera, anybody who knows anything at all — it's an assault with a deadly weapon, potentially an attempted murder investigation, so we need to get to the bottom of that and get somebody who is dangerous off the streets," Sharki said.