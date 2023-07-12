Taylor Lautner Reveals How To Correctly Pronounce His Last Name
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 12, 2023
So we've been pronouncing Taylor Lautner's name wrong this whole time. During a recent interview, the Twilight star revealed that people have been incorrectly pronouncing his name for the past decade. While you've probably been saying his name as "Lawt-ner," the actor shared how it's actually pronounced on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby.
"It is technically Lowt-ner," he told the hosts. "It is my fault nobody knows how it is pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades. I just never in interviews or anything stopped anyone and said, 'It's not Lawt-ner, it's Lowt-ner.'" Check out Lautner pronouncing his own last name correctly in the TikTok below!
Latuner went on to say he doesn't mind the mispronunciation. "I don’t care. Laht-ner. Lawt-ner. Lowt-ner. It’s all the same thing."
In other Taylor Lowt-ner news, he recently starred in a surprise Taylor Swift music video for "I Can See You." The song was included on her latest re-recorded release, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) From The Vault. The night that the record and video were released, Lautner joined Swift on stage during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri. He joined his fellow music video stars Joey King and Presley Cash on stage to debut the music video on Friday, July 7th.
This marked the first time fans saw Lautner and Swift reunite since they dated back in 2010. The Speak Now song, "Back to December," is rumored to have been inspired by her short-lived relationship with Lautner. Before bringing him out on stage, Swift revealed that "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name."