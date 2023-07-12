Taylor Lautner Reveals How To Correctly Pronounce His Last Name

So we've been pronouncing Taylor Lautner's name wrong this whole time. During a recent interview, the Twilight star revealed that people have been incorrectly pronouncing his name for the past decade. While you've probably been saying his name as "Lawt-ner," the actor shared how it's actually pronounced on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby.

"It is technically Lowt-ner," he told the hosts. "It is my fault nobody knows how it is pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades. I just never in interviews or anything stopped anyone and said, 'It's not Lawt-ner, it's Lowt-ner.'" Check out Lautner pronouncing his own last name correctly in the TikTok below!