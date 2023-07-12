Taylor Lautner Reveals How To Correctly Pronounce His Last Name

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

So we've been pronouncing Taylor Lautner's name wrong this whole time. During a recent interview, the Twilight star revealed that people have been incorrectly pronouncing his name for the past decade. While you've probably been saying his name as "Lawt-ner," the actor shared how it's actually pronounced on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby.

"It is technically Lowt-ner," he told the hosts. "It is my fault nobody knows how it is pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades. I just never in interviews or anything stopped anyone and said, 'It's not Lawt-ner, it's Lowt-ner.'" Check out Lautner pronouncing his own last name correctly in the TikTok below!

@unplanned_podcast

Have you listened to EP 23 of the podcast? (available on all platforms) #unplannedpodcast @taylorlautner @taysqueezeslemons

♬ original sound - The Unplanned Podcast - The Unplanned Podcast

Latuner went on to say he doesn't mind the mispronunciation. "I don’t care. Laht-ner. Lawt-ner. Lowt-ner. It’s all the same thing."

In other Taylor Lowt-ner news, he recently starred in a surprise Taylor Swift music video for "I Can See You." The song was included on her latest re-recorded release, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) From The Vault. The night that the record and video were released, Lautner joined Swift on stage during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri. He joined his fellow music video stars Joey King and Presley Cash on stage to debut the music video on Friday, July 7th.

This marked the first time fans saw Lautner and Swift reunite since they dated back in 2010. The Speak Now song, "Back to December," is rumored to have been inspired by her short-lived relationship with Lautner. Before bringing him out on stage, Swift revealed that "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.