Texas Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

July 12, 2023

Crispy Chicken Strip Sandwich with Home Cut Fries and Gravy
Photo: E+

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve them as an entree; this American delicacy is almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with mac n cheese, or fries and dipping sauce ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on your preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders, and will toss them in whichever sauce you desire. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Texas restaurant that serves chicken tenders better than the rest

According to Eat This Not That, the best chicken tenders served in Texas can be found at Street's Fine Chicken located in Dallas.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state:

"All of the fried chicken at Street's is brined in the restaurant's special mix of herbs, lemon juice, and brown sugar to bring out the ultimate juicy chicken finger. Three or four tenders are served with a side like apple jicama slaw or Tabasco cheddar goat cheese grits. Top all that delicious flavor with a sauce choice from an extensive list and a honey butter biscuit. You just can't beat this choice."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best chicken tenders across the country visit eatthis.com.

