The Most Famous Restaurant In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

July 12, 2023

Do you enjoy eating at restaurants that have been popular for years, or being the person to discover a place that might not be popular yet, and making it the place to be? Most popular restaurants probably started as unknown eateries until someone discovered how amazing the food was. While it can be fun to find a place that few people have been to and make it popular, famous restaurants are a safe bet. The most famous restaurant in Minnesota is known for providing a unique atmosphere, tasty food, great service, and an overall incredible dining experience that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to LoveFood, the most famous restaurant in all of Minnesota is Matt's Bar located in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Yes, there are James Beard Award–winning restaurants and plenty of incredible steakhouses in the North Star State, but the most iconic food here is the Jucy Lucy or Juicy Lucy. There's a fiercely fought rivalry between Matt's Bar and The 5-8 Club over the origin of the revered burger, a thick meat patty surrounding oozing melted cheese. Matt's – which has seen the likes of Barack Obama swing by for a burger – nudges it for the most well-known spot, but why not try both?"

For a continued list of the most famous restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

