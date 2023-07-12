The Most Famous Restaurant In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

July 12, 2023

Rack of barbecue pork ribs in a grill restaurant
Photo: Moment RF

Do you enjoy eating at restaurants that have been popular for years, or being the person to discover a place that might not be popular yet, and making it the place to be? Most popular restaurants probably started as unknown eateries until someone discovered how amazing the food was. While it can be fun to find a place that few people have been to and make it popular, famous restaurants are a safe bet. The most famous restaurant in Nebraska is known for providing a unique atmosphere, tasty food, great service, and an overall incredible dining experience that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to LoveFood, the most famous restaurant in all of Nebraska is The Drover located in Omaha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"In a town – and state – known for its beef, The Drover in Omaha stands out for its original whiskey-marinated steaks, served here for over 40 years. The marinade ingredients – aside from the whiskey, of course – are top secret, but the steaks are soaked for just 15 minutes, allowing you to really savor the flavor of the Nebraskan beef. Besides the food, customers love the Western-style interiors and atmosphere."

For a continued list of the most famous restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

